UP expands sports infrastructure from village playgrounds to colleges to boost rural talent

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav on Wednesday said the government was building a network of sports facilities from village playgrounds to sports colleges at the divisional level to help rural talent reach national and international competitions.
Speaking at the launch of the Indian Athletics Series-15 at the Kailash Prakash Sports Stadium here, Yadav said playgrounds would be developed in every gram panchayat, while mini-stadiums were being built at the block level.
"At the district level, athletic tracks, astroturfs and multipurpose halls are being developed," he said, adding that proposals for sports colleges in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Agra and Jhansi had been included in the current budget.
Yadav said the government was also focusing on players' careers and under the 2023 sports policy, international achievers would be linked with rewards and employment.
He said about 1,000 players were being targeted for employment through the sports quota, with 490 of 534 skilled players already appointed.
Recruitment for the remaining posts was underway, while requisitions were being sent to ensure a 2 per cent sports quota in future recruitment.
Referring to Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary from Meerut, Yadav said she had been given a reward and an opportunity for direct recruitment as a deputy superintendent of police.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.