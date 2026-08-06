UP ITI Admission 2026: Online registration closing on August 7, editing now open

State Council for Vocational Training, Uttar Pradesh, will close the online application form for UP ITI Admission 2026 on August 7. Those who have not registered yet must note that this is the final chance to apply. Already registered candidates can make corrections/ edits in the application form (if any) on or before August 7. All registered candidates will be intimated about the next steps in the admission process.
Here is the list of important details required to fill the UP ITI online admission form 2026:
Applicant's name
Father's name
Mother's name
Date of Birth
Category
Mobile Number
Aadhaar Number
After entering the above details, click on the 'send OTP' button. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and validate the registration. The application form will then open for filling academic details and uploading documents.
Before filling the form and choosing the college preferences, it is important to check the list of IT trades and seat matrix of your respective district. While reporting to the allotted college, you need to carry the printout of the application form.
The window to fill the application form will close at 12 PM on August 7. Therefeore, it is important to make corrections (if any) and complete all the registration steps beforehand to avoid last minute hassle. The application form was initially supposed to close on August 4, but the last date has been extended by three days.