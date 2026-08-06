UP ITI Admission 2026: Online registration closing on August 7, editing now open

Details required to fill UP ITI Admission 2026 Online Form

Here is the list of important details required to fill the UP ITI online admission form 2026:

Applicant's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of Birth

Category

Mobile Number

Aadhaar Number

After entering the above details, click on the 'send OTP' button. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and validate the registration. The application form will then open for filling academic details and uploading documents.