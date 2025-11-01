UP increases MBBS & PG medical seats for 2025-26

Uttar Pradesh has approved an increase of 950 MBBS seats and 271 postgraduate (PG) seats in its medical colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

The development is part of the state's attempts to improve its healthcare staff and increase medical training facilities.

Of the 950 MBBS seats, 200 have been added to three government medical colleges, while 750 have been allocated at 12 private institutions, India Today reports.

The expansion is one of the most significant seat increases in recent years for the state's medical education system.

Among the government medical colleges, the Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi, has added 100 new MBBS seats, while ESIC Medical College, Noida, and ESIC Medical College, Varanasi, have each added 50 seats.

This expansion boosts the total MBBS capacity in government medical colleges to 5,450 and in private medical colleges to 7,350, bringing the state's total MBBS intake to roughly 12,800 seats for the following academic year.

Along with undergraduate medical education, postgraduate capacity has increased significantly.

A total of 271 MD and MS seats have been added, with 233 in government colleges and 38 in the private sector, particularly at Narayan Medical College in Kanpur.

Following this increase, the total number of PG medical seats has risen to 2,137 in government colleges and 2,160 in private medical colleges.

The government's plan to increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats is consistent with its long-term aim to improve healthcare delivery and alleviate doctor shortages in both urban and rural parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The expansion is also projected to increase access to quality medical education for students throughout the state