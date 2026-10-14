UP: Allahabad HC seeks data on excess quota admissions in four medical colleges

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to disclose the number of reserved-category candidates admitted to MBBS courses in four government medical colleges by September 16, 2026, and the number admitted thereafter.
The bench has fixed the matter on Wednesday for the next hearing. A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order while hearing a Special Appeal concerning reservation in medical admissions in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Saharanpur and Jalaun medical colleges.
The bench had earlier observed that the government had given an undertaking last year to implement the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Admission to Educational Institutions (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 2006, in the four medical colleges in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Saharanpur and Jalaun from the 2026-27 academic session.
However, it appeared that admissions were again being granted by exceeding the prescribed reservation limits, the bench had noted in a previous hearing.
The court was on Tuesday informed that no reserved-category candidate had been admitted to the four colleges in excess of the prescribed reservation percentage under the Uttar Pradesh Admission to Educational Institutions (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 2006, after an interim order was passed by the bench on September 16, 2026, in a related writ petition.
Retaining the records produced by the Medical Education and Social Welfare departments relating to the matter, the court directed the Principal Secretary, Medical Health Department, V Hekali Zhimomi, Director General of Medical Education Neha Sharma, and Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Anurag Yadav to remain present in the court on Wednesday again, as they were present in the court on Tuesday.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.