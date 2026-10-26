UP Governor stresses cooking skills, maternal health awareness among students

The governor remarked during an interaction with a delegation from Kerala visiting Uttar Pradesh under the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative. The delegation took part in a welcome ceremony and a tree-planting programme at the Banaras Hindu University campus. The members also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Sarnath, and other historical sites. They travelled to Ayodhya Dham, Prayagraj, and Vindhyachal Dham to familiarise themselves with the state's cultural, spiritual, and historical heritage, according to a Jan Bhavan statement.