UP Governor stresses cooking skills, maternal health awareness among students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the importance of practical life skills, maternal and child health awareness, and developing healthy habits from childhood. She said education should prepare individuals to lead better lives and fulfil their social responsibilities.
The governor remarked during an interaction with a delegation from Kerala visiting Uttar Pradesh under the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative. The delegation took part in a welcome ceremony and a tree-planting programme at the Banaras Hindu University campus. The members also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Sarnath, and other historical sites. They travelled to Ayodhya Dham, Prayagraj, and Vindhyachal Dham to familiarise themselves with the state's cultural, spiritual, and historical heritage, according to a Jan Bhavan statement.
"Every individual should know how to cook; it is an important life skill," Patel said. She also emphasised the need to raise awareness about women's health, adequate nutrition during pregnancy, and proper child care and upbringing.
"It is necessary to provide information about balanced and nutritious diets for pregnant women, proper childcare and healthy lifestyles," she said.
The governor stressed that children should develop habits conducive to a healthy, disciplined life from childhood. She said education should not be confined to academic learning but should also impart practical knowledge, good values, and an understanding of one's responsibilities to society.
Highlighting the importance of reading and continuous learning, Patel encouraged students to visit libraries regularly and develop the habit of reading good books. She urged them to maintain a positive outlook, avoid negative thoughts and stay away from people whose influence could distract them from their goals.
"Students should continue working towards their aspirations with determination and a constructive approach," she said.
The governor also underscored the importance of family values and social responsibility, asking students to respect their parents and understand their duties towards their families and society. She called on young people to work in the spirit of national unity and contribute to the country's development.
"Young people have an important role in building a developed India," Patel said, emphasising that every student could contribute to the nation's progress through knowledge, skills, discipline and a positive attitude.
The Yuva Sangam programme lets participating students experience the culture, traditions, educational institutions, and historical significance of other states while promoting interaction and mutual understanding among people from different regions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.