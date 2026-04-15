UP govt to launch awareness campaign for Women's Reservation Act in universities, colleges

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a statewide awareness campaign on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 across higher education institutions following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Wednesday.
The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a programme in Dehradun, urged all political parties to unanimously back the proposed amendment to the Adhiniyam -- commonly known as Women's Reservation Act.
Parliament is set to take up a discussion on the amendment from April 16.
As part of the initiative, students, teachers and the general public will be actively involved in awareness programmes to be organised in universities and colleges.
As per a press statement, on April 15 and 16, 'Nari Shakti Padyatras' will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency, with participation from prominent women and members of the social sector.
The padyatras will include beneficiaries such as 'Lakhpati Didis', women beneficiaries of government schemes and volunteers from NCC and NSS. The campaign will also feature scooter rallies led by women to expand outreach among the masses.
The decision was taken during a virtual meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who directed officials to ensure effective implementation of campaign activities across universities and colleges, the statement said.
The campaign, scheduled to run till April 20, will also see the installation of 'Nari Shakti Walls' at prominent locations, including women's colleges and hostels, where women can express their views and sign to show support for women empowerment. Human chains will also be formed to spread awareness.
Officials said cultural activities such as sand art, street plays, painting and folk songs will be organised to enhance public engagement.
Additionally, support will be mobilised through missed call numbers and stickers, which will be used across campaign events.
Responsibilities for execution have been assigned to various officials, with the Higher Education Council secretary coordinating with private universities, registrars with government and aided colleges and regional higher education officers ensuring implementation across institutions. The special secretary will oversee activities in state universities, officials added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.