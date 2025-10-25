UP govt to introduce NCERT books for Class 4 students from 2026–27

Over one lakh Class 4 students in Uttar Pradesh government schools will begin using National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks from the 2026–27 academic session, the state’s Basic Education Department announced.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to align the state’s curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework and improve learning outcomes.

Currently, students in Class 3 are studying NCERT books during the 2025–26 session, while Classes 1 and 2 transitioned to the new syllabus last year.

Officials said that a separate tender has been issued to print and distribute free NCERT textbooks and workbooks for Classes 1 to 4 across all government primary schools.