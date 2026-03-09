UP: Govt school principal suspended after video shows students 'massaging' her

Chitrakoot: The principal of a government primary school has been suspended after a purported video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing schoolgirls giving her a massage, an official said on Monday.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) B K Sharma stated that the suspension was enacted following the review of an inquiry report submitted by City Education Officer Praveen Kumar Dixit.

The suspended principal, identified as Madhu Rai, works at a primary school located in the Naya Bazar area. She has been suspended immediately, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against her, the official said.