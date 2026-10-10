UP govt increases stipend of BAMS, BUMS, BHMS students

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday increased the internship stipend from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000 for students pursuing BAMS, BUMS and BHMS at government institutions.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement said.
The monthly internship stipend for students pursuing BHMS, BAMS and BUMS internships will be increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000. The decision will benefit 588 Ayurveda, 150 Unani and 976 Homoeopathy interns.
Students who pass the BAMS, BUMS and BHMS examinations from government Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy medical colleges, institutions and universities in Uttar Pradesh undergo a compulsory rotating internship.
During this period, they assist medical professionals in treating patients at government Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy medical colleges, institutions and universities. Interns also make an important contribution through their daily duties in hospital wards, outpatient departments (OPDs) and night shifts.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.