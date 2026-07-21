UP govt continuously making direct recruitment of sportspersons: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met people during the 'Janata Darshan', and said the state government is continuously making direct recruitment of sportspersons.
Adityanath also took a strict view of complaints regarding delays in revenue and police-related matters, the state government said in a statement.
Several sportspersons also met him, and each of them presented their concerns. The chief minister also enquired about their preparations for sports and the medals they had won.
On not receiving a positive response, Adityanath said, "All of you should work very hard. The Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously making direct recruitment of sportspersons. Many players have been appointed to posts such as Deputy SP, tehsildar, and several other positions. You, too, should win medals at the international level.'
Cases related to family disputes also came up during the 'Janata Darshan.' He sought detailed information about the matter and counselled the people who had submitted the complaint and cautioned them about its adverse consequences.
He observed, "Such matters also harm children. Therefore, resolve them by sitting together in the presence of the elders of the family. Do not involve outsiders in personal matters."
Matters related to the revenue and police departments also came before the chief minister.
He sought details of the cases and asked how many days earlier the complaint had been lodged with the police or revenue officials.
On finding that considerable time had elapsed, Adityanath took a strict view and remarked, "Such delays will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against officers and employees who fail to dispose of cases within the stipulated time." Some children had also accompanied their parents to the 'Janata Darshan.' The Chief Minister asked them their names and which class they studied in.
He affectionately interacted with them and distributed chocolates.
He also asked the children a few questions and blessed them, saying they should study with dedication and earn great recognition.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.