UP govt asks officials to prepare action plan for skill development of textile sector workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to prepare a comprehensive skill development action plan in line with the current needs and future prospects of the textile sector.
"Uttar Pradesh is strengthening its position as one of the country's leading states in terms of investment, production and employment in the textile and apparel sector. In such a scenario, it should be ensured that industries receive trained and skilled manpower on time," he said.
According to an official statement , the chief minister stated that the objective of skill development programmes should not be limited to training alone, but should also connect youth with employment and livelihood opportunities.
The statement said that officials, during a meeting with the chief minister, also shared the data, which showed more than 2.28 lakh youth have been trained under the Samarth Yojana so far, while over 1.60 lakh trainees have been linked with employment.
The participation of women has been particularly noteworthy, accounting for more than 87 per cent of the total trainees. A large number of youth have also received training and certification in various textile-related trades through the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, according to the statement.
"Technological changes in the textile sector are taking place at a very rapid pace. Considering the expansion of new areas such as automation, modern machinery and technical textiles, training programmes should be updated in accordance with changing requirements," the chief minister said.
He directed officials to assess the actual needs of industries and make training programmes more useful and employment-oriented.
Officials proposed a framework for the skill development system for the textile sector. The framework focuses on establishing better coordination among industries, training institutions and various departments to make the training system more effective.
Discussions were also held on developing technology-based systems to strengthen training quality, transparency, monitoring and employment outcomes.
Reviewing the pottery sector, the chief minister said, "It is directly linked to the state's cultural heritage, environmental conservation and rural employment. Products made from clay are environmentally friendly and also serve as a source of livelihood for a large number of artisan families."
He directed officials to promote the use of pottery products and provide artisans with modern designs, solar-powered pottery wheels, new technology, better equipment, financial assistance and marketing support.
Officials informed during the meeting that under the Mukhyamantri Mati Kala Rozgar Yojana, 1,331 units have been established between 2019-20 and 2025-26.
These units have attracted investments worth Rs 3,302.37 lakh, while margin money assistance amounting to Rs 557.18 lakh has been provided, the statement said.
Artisans are also being given opportunities to showcase and market their products through pottery festivals, exhibitions and fairs. Against the target of establishing 300 units in 2025-26, a large number of applications have already been received.
The CM directed officials to ensure the early disposal of pending loan cases and the timely delivery of scheme benefits to beneficiaries.
"Traditional industries require not only protection but also innovation, branding, digitalisation and integration with modern markets. Pottery products can gain a new identity in national and international markets by being linked with e-commerce platforms, design development and modern marketing systems," he said.
He also directed departments to prepare a time-bound action plan and make the entire process of training, financial assistance through coordination with banks, technological upgradation, marketing support and employment generation more effective.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.