UP govt approves setting up of 'Metro University' in Greater Noida, focus on job-oriented curriculum

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of 'Metro University' in Greater Noida, a move aimed at bolstering the higher education in the state and creating necessary frameworks for it.

The 'Metro University' will have a sprawling campus spread over 26.1 acre, equipped with modern and advanced tools of education.

The job-oriented courses at the institute is expected to prepare the students for future challenges and also enhance 'employability'.