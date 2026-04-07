UP govt approves setting up of 'Metro University' in Greater Noida, focus on job-oriented curriculum

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of 'Metro University' in Greater Noida, a move aimed at bolstering the higher education in the state and creating necessary frameworks for it.
The 'Metro University' will have a sprawling campus spread over 26.1 acre, equipped with modern and advanced tools of education.
The job-oriented courses at the institute is expected to prepare the students for future challenges and also enhance 'employability'.
The proposal for Metro University was brought before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and was given in-principle approval.
The establishment of 'Metro University' in Greater Noida within the private sector is assumed to be a pivotal step toward expanding higher education opportunities within the state.
Sharing the information about the state Cabinet approval, the Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that this decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019 -- a law that facilitates comprehensive framework for the establishment, regulation, and operation of private universities.
He also told that the sponsoring body Sunhill Healthcare Private Limited in Noida had submitted a proposal to establish 'Metro University' on a 26.1-acre parcel of land allotted by the Greater Noida Authority.
This proposal was approved following a thorough scrutiny to ensure compliance with all legal provisions.
He also said that the establishment of this university will generate new opportunities for quality higher education within the state, enabling the youth to access modern and job-oriented education.
This initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in positioning the state as a leader in the field of education.
He affirmed that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding higher education, enhancing its quality, and encouraging private sector investment.
"The establishment of new universities will not only boost educational opportunities within the state but also create new avenues for employment and skill development," Minister Upadhyay added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.