UP Governor visits girls' home in Kanpur, stresses skill development

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday visited the Government Children's Home for Girls, Unit-I, in Swaroop Nagar area of Kanpur Nagar and interacted with the inmates to learn about their problems and needs.
According to a statement issued by Jan Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan), Patel encouraged the girls to pursue education, acquire various skills, imbibe good values and become self-reliant.
She directed officials to engage the girls in training programmes and creative activities in accordance with their interests and abilities, the statement said.
During the interaction, the girls raised issues related to cleanliness and the availability of safe drinking water through reverse osmosis (RO) systems, among other concerns. The governor asked the officials concerned to ensure necessary improvements to address their grievances.
Patel emphasised that skill development should receive special attention alongside regular schooling to help the girls face future challenges with confidence.
The girls also expressed a desire to visit Jan Bhavan and a water park. The governor directed officials to make arrangements for their visits and familiarise them with the motivational activities conducted at Jan Bhavan, the statement said.
Patel also presented gifts to the girls and encouraged them. She inspected the kitchen, residential rooms and medical room to review the arrangements for food, accommodation, healthcare and other facilities at the institution.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.