UP education department reshuffle: Baghel gets secondary education charge, Bhushan head basic education

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has reassigned key leadership roles in its education department, appointing Pratap Singh Baghel as the In-charge Director of Secondary Education and Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi as the In-charge Director of Basic Education. The move is being viewed as part of the state's broader effort to strengthen oversight and accelerate ongoing education reforms.

According to government orders issued on Monday, Baghel, who was serving as In-charge Director of Basic Education, will now take charge of the Secondary Education Directorate based in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Chaturvedi, who previously headed Literacy and Alternative Education, has been assigned responsibility for the Basic Education Directorate.

The reshuffle follows the completion of the tenure of senior education officials and comes at a time when the state is implementing several large-scale initiatives, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the NIPUN Bharat Mission, digital learning programmes, and school system reforms.

Baghel is a senior education administrator who has previously served in key positions within the state's basic education system. Government records show he has held responsibilities in the Basic Education Department in Prayagraj and has been associated with administrative reforms in school education.

Officials said the appointments are intended to improve coordination, monitoring, and implementation of departmental schemes. Both officers are expected to oversee policy execution, administrative supervision, and the functioning of schools under their respective departments.

The Secondary Education Directorate is responsible for overseeing government and aided secondary schools, board examinations, and implementation of policies related to Classes 9 to 12. The Basic Education Directorate manages primary and upper-primary schooling across Uttar Pradesh, including initiatives focused on foundational literacy and numeracy.

The government has said the reassignment of experienced officers is aimed at improving administrative efficiency and accountability within the education department. The appointments will remain in effect until permanent arrangements are made.

The reshuffle comes ahead of a new academic cycle and at a time when Uttar Pradesh is expanding efforts around learning outcomes, teacher training, digital education, and school governance.