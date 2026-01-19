UP delegation arrives in Davos for WEF 2026 to showcase USD 1 trillion economy vision

Zurich: A high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, arrived in Zurich on Monday to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The visit aims to position the state as a global investment destination as it pursues a USD 1 trillion economy target through infrastructure and technology-led growth.



Ambassador of India to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, received the UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at the Zurich airport. Ambassador Kumar provided a detailed briefing to the Minister regarding his scheduled engagements at the annual meeting. The Embassy of India in Switzerland confirmed its support for the upcoming sessions, noting a strong collaboration intended for shared growth and global partnerships.



The presence of the Uttar Pradesh delegation at Davos coincides with the gathering of nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries. The forum operates under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue" to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.