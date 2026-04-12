UP defence start-up develops AI-based, low cost ‘Divyastra’ drone developed for Armed Forces

LUCKNOW: Once infamous for manufacture and use of illegal firearms, Uttar Pradesh is now carving a new identity by emerging as a hub for defence manufacturing and start-ups as part of defence corridor.

The transformation is more prominent in state capital Lucknow, a key node of the corridor. Lucknow, besides having the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit, has private start-ups developing advanced drone technology.

A company named Hoverit--founded by Pawan, Ravindra Pal Singh, and Saurabh Singh--has developed an advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named 'Divyastra MK-1.' As per the entreprenuers, the drone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of modern warfare, capable of both surveillance and precision strikes.