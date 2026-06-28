UP govt, Centre unveil ₹6,750-crore electronics manufacturing push in Jewar

Jewar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday laid the foundation stones for electronics manufacturing projects worth around ₹6,750 crore in Jewar, giving a major boost to India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions.

According to an official release, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw jointly laid the foundation stones for electronics manufacturing projects worth approximately ₹6,750 crore at Yamuna City, Jewar.

From being a major importer, India is now positioning itself to manufacture the very 'brain' of electronic devices - the Printed Circuit Boards, commonly known as PCBs. This shows the government's commitment towards establishing a complete semiconductor and electronics ecosystem from the ground up, the statement read.

With investments worth thousands of crores pouring into the Yamuna City region, Jewar is set to emerge as the 'Silicon Valley' of North India. It will save billions in foreign exchange for the country and redefine India's economic landscape.

At the heart of today's event are two giants: ASCENT-K Circuit, a joint venture with Korea's KCC, and AMBER Enterprises. ASCENT-K is investing ₹3,250 crore to produce advanced, high-density, and multi-layer PCBs. AMBER's ₹3,500 crore facility will focus on critical HVAC components and PCB assemblies. Together, these plants are expected to generate employment for around 3,000 people, a release said.

"Jewar is poised to emerge as one of India's leading hubs for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing," said the IT Minister. He further stated, "We are moving from assembly to deep manufacturing. The advanced multi-layer PCBs being built here, some with 20 to 22 layers, are the backbone of modern technology. What we once imported, we will now 'Make in India' for the world."

To understand why this matters, let's look at the numbers. India used to import ₹40,000 crore worth of PCBs annually. By shifting this production to Jewar and other hubs, India will drastically reduce its import dependence, directly improving its Balance of Payments (BoP). Every PCB made here is a foreign exchange saved, strengthening the Rupee and bolstering our forex reserves.

As per a release, the growth trajectory is staggering: India's electronics production has surged six times from ₹1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to nearly ₹13 lakh crore in 2025-26. During the same period, electronics exports have jumped eleven times to ₹13 lakh crore in 2025-26. India is already the 6th largest electronics exporter, and the government has set the target to become the 2nd largest globally.

The infrastructure in Jewar is a primary catalyst. The recently inaugurated Jewar International Airport, proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and the proposed Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi Bullet Train are making this region an irresistible destination for global investors.

The ceremony in Jewar is a testament to India's resolve to not just participate in the global tech race but to be amongst the frontrunners, a release added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.