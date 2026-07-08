UP CM Yogi launches Rs 5 lakh cashless health scheme for 15 lakh teachers, education staff

Varanasi (IANS): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the cashless health scheme for teachers as well as non-teaching staff in the state, a move that will help them and their families in availing medical benefits without any administrative delays or hassles.
The Chief Minister launched the 'Chief Minister's Teachers' Cashless Medical Scheme' in Varanasi, offering medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to more than 15 lakh teaching staff.
The Chief Minister inaugurated the cashless scheme and handed over certificates to some beneficiaries in a symbolic move.
Under the scheme, teachers across the state and their families will gain access to cashless medical facilities worth up to Rs 5 lakh.
About 15 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff associated with basic and secondary education will benefit from the scheme. Beyond regular teachers, the scheme will also benefit Shiksha Mitras (para-teachers), instructors, cooks, and eligible staff of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.
The Chief Minister, speaking at the event, said that the government has fulfilled its promises to safeguard the health and social security of teachers and now it was the duty of tutors to provide quality education to the new generation in line with the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
During the event, the Chief Minister also transferred funds amounting to Rs 1,320 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for students of the Basic Education Council.
He noted that Rs 1,200 is being provided to each student to cover the cost of uniforms, shoes, socks, bags, and other essential items.
The Chief Minister said that it was the duty of every citizen to ensure access to education for every child, and the responsibility of teachers is the greatest.
The Chief Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nipun Bharat' campaign aims to make every child proficient in foundational education. He asserted that the dream of a 'Developed India' can only be realised if a strong foundation for education is laid.
He also recalled the state’s ‘dark era’ when Uttar Pradesh's education system was severely compromised, bringing it the tag of 'Bimaru' (ailing/backward) state.
“Significant reforms in the education sector over the past nine years have propelled the state towards prosperity, and teachers are getting their respectable status in society,” CM Yogi noted.
The Chief Minister also stated that the social security of teachers was among the priorities of the state govt and steps are being taken to address the same.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.