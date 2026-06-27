UP CM Yogi Adityanath marks International MSME Day; announces initiatives, development projects



"Today, on the occasion of 'International MSME Day', Uttar Pradesh's resolve for entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and self-reliance will gain new energy. On this occasion, in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, along with the curtain raiser ceremony of the fourth edition of the U.P. International Trade Show (UPITS), tool kits will be distributed to the beneficiaries of ODOP and Vishwakarma Labour Honour Scheme, subsidy cheques to the beneficiaries of MSME units and the technology upgradation scheme, and financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. Additionally, bankers who have performed exemplary work will also be honoured," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a post on X.