UP CM flags agriculture gains, lab-to-land focus

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended a Regional Agriculture Conference on Friday, where he emphasised the role of technology, institutional reforms, and field-level engagement in transforming the farm sector.



The Chief Minister noted that the focus has now shifted from mere policy formulation to implementation.



Addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said, "The country comprises various agro-climatic zones. If seminars and workshops are organised across these distinct zones, tangible results inevitably follow. The laboratory has now been successfully taken to the land--directly to the field."