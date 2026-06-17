UP government announces 50 per cent bus fare cut for NEET candidates; issues Muharram and Yoga day orders

Lucknow (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent concession in bus fares for NEET aspirants appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, while also issuing directives regarding Muharram observances, International Yoga Day celebrations and administrative functioning across the state.

The Chief Minister announced that students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be held on June 21, would be provided a 50 per cent concession in bus fares to facilitate their travel to examination centres.

Reviewing preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day, observed globally on June 21, the Chief Minister said that celebrations would be organised across all 57,000 Gram Panchayats and 762 urban local bodies in the state.

He said public representatives would participate in all Yoga Day events, while a special cleanliness drive would be conducted on June 20. The Chief Minister added that large-scale programmes would be organised under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", including mass yoga sessions at Amrit Sarovars and historical sites.

The Chief Minister also issued guidelines ahead of Muharram, which will be observed on June 26, stressing that the occasion should be observed with solemnity and discipline. "Muharram is an occasion for mourning, not for displaying strength," Yogi Adityanath said.

He further directed officials to ensure that there is no display of weapons or use of loud DJs during the observance and that the height of Tazias remains within the prescribed limits.

Emphasising administrative accountability, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to accord top priority to Janata Darshan and public grievance redressal mechanisms, warning that negligence would invite strict action.

The Chief Minister also instructed that districts without a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) must have appointments made within the next three days.

Meanwhile, on Monday, CM Yogi called the commencement of commercial operations at the Noida International Airport in Jewar a "historic moment" for Western Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddha Nagar and the country's aviation sector, crediting farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the project's success.

Addressing a gathering of farmers who contributed land for the airport project, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the airport has been made possible due to their cooperation and the government's commitment to timely execution.

"It is a historic day for Jewar, for Gautam Buddha Nagar, for Western Uttar Pradesh and for the aviation sector of the entire nation as one of India's most promising international airports has commenced commercial flight operations," he said.