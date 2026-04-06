School Chalo Abhiyan: UP CM serves mid-day meal to students

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday served mid-day meals to children on the launch of the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' and distributed textbooks and gifts to the students, an official statement said.
During the programme, Adityanath, along with dignitaries, released the booklet titled 'Shaikshik Navachar Evam Uplabdhiyan". A short film related to the campaign was also screened.
The chief minister, along with other officials, served mid-day meals to the students at the Composite School in Shivpur and urged children to come to school every day.
He also distributed textbooks for the new academic session.
Adityanath presented certificates to 5 "nipun" schools of the district and as many students.
Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh welcomed the guests, while students of Arya Mahila Inter College, Lahurabir, presented Saraswati Vandana, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.