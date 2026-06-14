UP CM says science means public welfare, hails role of MSMEs, agriculture in India's growth

Varanasi : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said science is meant for public welfare and nations that adopted scientific temper and innovation had progressed.

Addressing the 7th National Convention of Vigyan Bharati at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which he inaugurated, Adityanath said India's real strength lies in its agriculture and MSME sectors.

"Science means public welfare. The countries which adopted science have progressed," he said.

The chief minister urged farmers to adopt organic and zero-budget natural farming and cautioned them against the harmful effects of excessive use of chemicals in agriculture.

He said agriculture was never a loss-making occupation when farmers innovate and follow traditional practices.