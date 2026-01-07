UP: CM reviews progress of Mission Karmayogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the progress achieved so far under Mission Karmayogi and the forthcoming action plan.

At a high-level meeting, detailed discussions were held on the implementation of the mission, training infrastructure, status of digital platforms and capacity-building initiatives across various departments. Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission S Radha Chauhan presented a detailed action plan, the government said in a statement.