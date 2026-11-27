Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed appointment letters to 1,594 newly selected candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), asserting that transparency and impartiality in recruitment has become the state's identity.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, CM Yogi Adityanath asked, “During this entire selection process, did anyone complain about anyone taking money from you, or did anyone make any demand? Did anyone even try to threaten you? Or did you notice any flaw anywhere in the process?”.

Alleging widespread irregularities in recruitments before 2017, the Chief Minister said that the candidates would not have received their appointment letters if the same selection process had taken place under previous govts.