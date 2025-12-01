UP class 12 student’s AI ‘Robot Teacher’ Sophie goes viral, sparks debate

A Class 12 student from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has built an AI-powered teacher ‘robot’ that has quickly gone viral.

Seventeen-year-old Aditya Kumar, a student of Shiv Charan Inter College, created the ‘robot’—named Sophie—using an "LLM-based chipset" and demonstrated it in his classroom, where the video was recorded and widely shared.

In the clip, posted by ANI, Sophie introduces herself to the students, says she teaches at the school, and invites questions.

Aditya then tests her with general knowledge queries. When asked who India’s first President was, Sophie replies, “Dr Rajendra Prasad.” She also correctly answers that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the country’s first Prime Minister.

The robot’s interaction drew immediate interest from students and teachers, many of whom praised the teen’s initiative. However, users on X noted that the model appears to function more like a mannequin connected to an LLM-based voice assistant—likely using an API such as ChatGPT—rather than an independently operating humanoid robot.