UP CEO prepares graduate, teachers’ electoral rolls online for first time, enrols 14.81 lakh voters

Lucknow: In a first for Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission has prepared the electoral rolls for Legislative Council Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies entirely online, introducing a digital system for voter registration, electoral roll preparation and access to polling station details.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, shared the development in a post on X, highlighting the state’s efforts to make the electoral registration process more accessible, transparent and convenient for voters.

“For the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh, the electoral rolls for the Graduate and Teacher constituencies have been prepared online. Voters were also provided with the facility to submit applications online. They were able to access information regarding their designated polling station and voter serial number from their homes,” it said.