Kangana Ranaut faces case in Agra over NEET protest remark



This comes after Ranaut criticised protesters during the recent student agitation over the NEET paper leak, referring to some of them as "Generation Gutter" and questioning their behaviour and language.

Ranaut shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke-inducing." The BJP MP criticised the protesters' style and language.

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," she wrote.

"Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?" she added.

She added, "I am scarred by these reels. Need some healing, digital detox."Kangana shared in another remark, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote.



The agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

