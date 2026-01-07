UP Cabinet greenlights SOP-2025 to strengthen Global Capability Centres

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi highlighted the improving investment climate in the state, noting that “several industrial houses and multinational companies are actively engaging for potential investments.” He pointed out that the GCC policy has already shown promising results, with 21 companies initiating investments in global capability centres during the current financial year. These centres, defined as captive units set up by Indian or foreign companies, will focus on strategic functions including information technology, research and development, finance, human resources, design, engineering, analytics, and knowledge services.