UP Cabinet approves sops to attract semiconductor investments

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved incentives to attract semiconductor companies willing to invest Rs 3,000 crore or more in the state, aiming to boost high-end manufacturing and generate large-scale employment.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said 14 proposals were placed before the Council of Ministers, of which one was deferred while 13 received approval.

Khanna said the state's semiconductor policy, introduced in January 2024, envisages case-by-case incentives for companies making large investments.