UP Cabinet approves Rs 104 crore cybersecurity project: IIT Kanpur to implement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a cybersecurity project estimated to cost around Rs 104 crore, including operational and maintenance expenses, and appointed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur as the implementing agency for three years.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting, stating that the initiative aims to strengthen the state's ability to monitor and respond to cybersecurity threats affecting its digital infrastructure and applications.