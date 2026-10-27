UP Cabinet approves Rs 104 crore cybersecurity project: IIT Kanpur to implement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a cybersecurity project estimated to cost around Rs 104 crore, including operational and maintenance expenses, and appointed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur as the implementing agency for three years.
Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting, stating that the initiative aims to strengthen the state's ability to monitor and respond to cybersecurity threats affecting its digital infrastructure and applications.
Under the arrangement, IIT Kanpur will oversee cybersecurity operations, respond to security incidents and provide maintenance and technical support for the state's digital systems during the three-year period.
"Under the arrangement, IIT Kanpur will be responsible for monitoring cybersecurity operations, responding to incidents, maintenance and technical support for the state's digital infrastructure and applications," Khanna told reporters after the meeting.
The minister reiterated that the institute would be responsible for operational monitoring, incident response and technical support throughout the project period. The initiative is intended to enable continuous monitoring of potential cyber threats and help the authorities respond to security incidents as they occur.
The estimated expenditure of around Rs 104 crore covers the project's operational and maintenance requirements, according to the minister. The Cabinet's approval places IIT Kanpur in charge of implementing the initiative for the specified period.
The project comes amid the growing use of digital platforms and applications in government administration and public service delivery. As government systems handle increasing amounts of information and support a range of online services, monitoring security risks and responding to cyber incidents have become important aspects of maintaining digital infrastructure.
Continuous monitoring can help identify potential threats, while incident response mechanisms can support efforts to address security breaches and minimise disruptions to digital services. Technical support and maintenance are also essential for keeping systems operational and addressing vulnerabilities.
However, the effectiveness of the project will depend on its implementation, the monitoring mechanisms established and the ability to respond to emerging threats during the three-year period.
The state government's decision to appoint IIT Kanpur as the implementing agency establishes the institute's role in providing cybersecurity operations and technical support under the approved project. Further details about the project's implementation and operational framework were not provided in the minister's announcement.