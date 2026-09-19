UP Cabinet approves proposal to set up new university in Aligarh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up a new university at Sarsaul village in Aligarh district, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.
Briefing reporters at the Lok Bhawan, Upadhyay said the proposed university would be named Sai Global University, which would be sponsored by the Om Sai Seva Samiti, Aligarh.
"The expansion of higher education and improvement in its quality under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has added another chapter with this decision," Upadhyay said.
The Cabinet approved the letter of intent (LoI) for establishing the university after the sponsoring body completed the required formalities and a committee recommended the proposal, he said.
The minister said the Om Sai Seva Samiti would have two years to complete all the remaining formalities, following which a letter of permission would be issued.
The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.