UP cabinet approves plan to set up Startup Mission Directorate

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to set up a dedicated Startup Mission Directorate to strengthen the state's startup ecosystem and improve coordination among incubators and Centres of Excellence.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Information Technology and Electronics Minister Sunil Sharma said the new directorate would be established as a government-registered society to provide focused support to startups.
"The cabinet has approved the proposal for the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission Directorate to establish better coordination among incubators and Centres of Excellence and to further increase the number of registered startups in the state," Sharma said.
He said startup-related activities are currently handled by the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation, but the new directorate would function as a separate entity headed by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with its own officers and staff.
The cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026, replacing the previous one, Sharma said.
Under the new policy, every selected startup will receive a monthly sustenance allowance of Rs 20,000 for two years, he said.
Besides, the government will provide a prototype grant of up to Rs 10 lakh, seed capital of Rs 15 lakh, and up to Rs 50 lakh in special cases.
The policy also provides for a matching grant of up to Rs 5 crore, while financial assistance for Centres of Excellence has been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore, the minister said.
The cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy-2026.
Sharma said data centres were of strategic importance and the new policy includes special measures to promote the sector to ensure that a larger share of India's data is stored within the country.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.