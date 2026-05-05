UP cabinet approves free land transfer for nursing college in Kushinagar

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the transfer of 0.405 hectares of land free of cost for the establishment of a government nursing college in Kushinagar district, officials said on Monday.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to an official statement.
Under the proposal, a portion of 0.405 hectares from a total of 1.054 hectares of ceiling land located adjacent to the autonomous state medical college in Rampur village of Padrauna tehsil will be transferred to the Medical Education Department for the project.
The land is situated about 500 metres south of the Padrauna-Kubersthan main road, next to the Kushinagar Medical College.
The statement said the nursing college is part of a centrally sponsored scheme under which the Centre has allocated 27 nursing colleges to Uttar Pradesh, including one in Kushinagar.
Each college is estimated to cost Rs 10 crore, with 60 per cent funding from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state.
Officials said the establishment of a government nursing college within the Kushinagar Medical College campus is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and create employment opportunities at the local level.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.