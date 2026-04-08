UP Cabinet approves Forestry and Horticulture University in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh Forestry and Horticulture University in Gorakhpur, according to an official statement.
Chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet cleared the promulgation of the "Uttar Pradesh Forestry and Horticulture University Ordinance-2026" for setting up the institution.
The university will be established in the Campierganj area over approximately 50 hectares at a cost of more than Rs 491 crore. The state government has already allocated Rs 50 crore for the project in the current budget.
The proposed university will offer BSc, MSc, PhD and diploma courses in disciplines such as forestry, horticulture, wildlife conservation, climate change, natural resource management, agroforestry, fruit science, and gardening.
The initiative aims to enhance forest cover, strengthen biodiversity conservation, and provide modern training to farmers and students while promoting research in agriculture and environmental sciences.
Officials said the university will be the fifth in Gorakhpur and is expected to contribute significantly to green development, food security, and ecological balance in the state.
Divisional Forest Officer Vikas Yadav said the institution will also offer courses in social forestry and agroforestry, creating employment and skill development opportunities for youth.
He added that preparations for the foundation-laying ceremony will be expedited following the Cabinet approval.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.