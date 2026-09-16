UP Cabinet approves development of 14,429 primary schools as smart schools

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to develop 14,429 primary schools under the Basic Education Council as smart schools.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna described the proposal as a significant step towards advancing education and said a budget provision of Rs 300 crore had been made for the initiative.
Under the scheme, each of the 14,429 schools will receive Rs 2.07 lakh, he said.
The minister said the smart schools would be equipped with facilities including internet connectivity and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs.
"Teachers will be able to teach children through internet connectivity and ICT facilities," Khanna said, adding that the initiative would help advance and modernise education, particularly for children studying in government primary schools.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.