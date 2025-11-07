UP Board to digitise entire evaluation system for 2026 exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) plans to completely digitise its evaluation system for the 2026 High School and Intermediate Board exams.

For the first time, examiners will post students' grades online, replacing the long-standing manual procedure of entering scores into paper award blanks.

According to board officials, this modification aims to speed up result compilation, increase transparency, and eliminate human errors caused by manual data entry.

The decision follows a successful trial project done during the 2025 practical examinations under the supervision of Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh. Encouraged by the speed and precision of the experiment, the board has decided to expand online mark entry to written exams as well, India Today reports.

Traditionally, the board sent both nominal rolls, which contained students' information such as roll numbers, names, and subjects, and award blanks to examination centres through regional offices. Examiners would then enter marks on these award blanks by hand, which were subsequently forwarded to regional centres for final tabulation.

From the 2026 session on, the entire procedure will be digitised. Examiners will directly enter subject-specific marks into the UP Board's official evaluation portal. This will speed up result preparation and assure real-time data accuracy.

Officials indicated that the new technique will significantly decrease administrative delays by eliminating the need to physically move award blanks between examination centers and board offices.

To ensure a seamless implementation, the UP Board would hold thorough training courses for examiners in all districts.

The board intends to completely eliminate paper from the examination procedure by the 2027 session.