UP Board Class 10, 12 exams begin; students express nervousness on first day

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations began on Wednesday with more than 52 lakh students appearing across the state. The exams are being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and will continue till March 12.

From Lucknow to Prayagraj, and from Ghaziabad to Varanasi, thousands of students reached their respective centres early in the morning, many expressing nervousness but also feeling confident about their preparation. The state administration and education department have deployed strict monitoring measures, including CCTV surveillance, flying squads, static magistrates, and police teams, to ensure the examinations are held in a peaceful and cheating-free manner.