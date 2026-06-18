UP Board delists 465 schools for failing to hold classes

Prayagraj, Jun 18 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Board has cancelled the recognition of 465 schools across the state for the academic sessions 2024-25 and 2025-26 on the grounds that no students appeared for examinations or classes were not conducted there.
UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said recognition granted to a school is deemed automatically cancelled under provisions of the Intermediate Education Act, 1921, if no student from the institution appears in examinations or classes are not conducted for two successive years.
He said the recognition of 465 schools in different districts of the state had ended automatically and the schools had been informed about the decision.
School managers and operators are well aware of this rule, Singh said, advising parents to exercise caution while admitting their children to schools whose recognition has been cancelled.
According to the list issued by the UP Board, the affected institutions include 12 schools in Agra, 10 in Firozabad, 11 in Mathura, 14 each in Aligarh and Lucknow, 20 in Kanpur Nagar and 25 in Prayagraj.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.