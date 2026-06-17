UP BEd JEE results 2026 declared; Vandana Singh tops

Lucknow: Bundelkhand University has declared the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd) Entrance Examination results on June 16. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access their UP BEd JEE results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their registration id, password to check UP BEd JEE results on the official website at bujhansi.co.in.

The UP BEd JEE examination was held on May 31, 2026. Candidates can also access the scorecard along with results on the official portal. The University will be releasing UP BEd JEE counselling 2026 schedule in dour course.

How to check UP BEd JEE results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal at bujhansi.co.in

Step 2: Find the UP BEd JEE results 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the scorecard page

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as registration id and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download UP BEd JEE scorecard 2026 pdf

Step 7: Take a printout of results for future need

UP BEd JEE toppers 2026

Vandana Singh of Aligarh University (Science) topped the exam, while Nitin Pachauri of Aligarh (Science) secured the second position and Mishra Khushi Ajay of Jaunpur (Science) bagged the third.

A total of 4,44,958 candidates registered for the examination, including 2,72,659 women, 1,72,297 men, and two transgender candidates, according to a statement.