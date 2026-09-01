UP: Beaten by teacher, class 8 girl dies at Farrukhabad hospital

Hardoi: Ten days after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher, a 13-year-old girl died at a private hospital in Farrukhabad, police said on Tuesday.

Kshama studied in class 8 at Composite School, Sahuwapur, in Bharkhani development block.

Police earlier booked school headmaster Akshay Singh Yadav, class teacher Rajendra Gangwar, and a classmate at Kshama's father's complaint, officials said.