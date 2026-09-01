UP: Beaten by teacher, class 8 girl dies at Farrukhabad hospital

Hardoi: Ten days after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher, a 13-year-old girl died at a private hospital in Farrukhabad, police said on Tuesday.
Kshama studied in class 8 at Composite School, Sahuwapur, in Bharkhani development block.
Police earlier booked school headmaster Akshay Singh Yadav, class teacher Rajendra Gangwar, and a classmate at Kshama's father's complaint, officials said.
According to the complaint, on August 20, Kshama went to school for an examination and got into a fight with the classmate.
Kshama reportedly complained about her to a teacher, but instead of listening to her grievance, the teacher beat her, causing injuries, the police said.
She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Farrukhabad where she died Sunday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (Hardoi) Subodh Gautam said.
"An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Kshama's father against the headmaster, class teacher and the teenage girl under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder," Gautam said.
Basic Education Officer Prabhat Mishra said the department had also received a video purportedly showing the teacher beating Kshama.
"It was found that the teacher had beaten the student on August 20. The headmaster and class teacher have both been suspended, and departmental action is underway," Mishra said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.