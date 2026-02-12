UP: Azamgarh’s Suhel Dev University, established in 2021, turns major centre of higher education

Lucknow: Maharaja Suhel Dev University, set up in Azamgarh in 2021, has emerged as a major centre of higher education in the state and is witnessing a large turnout of students from the city and adjoining areas, pursuing studies after their schooling, in specialised streams.

The University, within a short time span, has created a name for itself and emerged as a credible name in the educational sector because of its infrastructure, range of facilities, and well-trained tutors.

Besides quality education, the students have ready access to modern infrastructure, smart classes, a Wi-Fi-enabled library, a music hall and adequate sports facilities.

The University Registrar, Dr Anjani Kumar Mishra, speaking to IANS, said that the university employs approximately 80 regular faculty and an equal number of outsourced staff, offering various courses.