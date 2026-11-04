87.92% appear for UP Special TET-2026; one held for impersonation

Lucknow: A total of 87.92 per cent of registered candidates appeared in the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET-2026) conducted in six divisional headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with an impersonator caught in Lucknow, according to an official statement.
Of the total registered candidates, 93,681 appeared in the examination, which was conducted in two shifts under the supervision of an artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated control command room, the statement issued by the state government said.
The examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra.
UPESSC Chairman Prashant Kumar said the examination was held peacefully and in an orderly manner at all designated centres.
The first shift, from 9.30 am to 12 noon, was for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while the second shift, from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, was for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.
According to UPESSC Deputy Secretary Sanjay Singh, 50,666 of the 58,353 registered candidates appeared in the first shift -- 86.80 per cent attendance.
In the second shift, 43,015 of the 48,194 registered candidates appeared -- 89.25 per cent attendance.
Women candidates' attendance stood at 89.25 per cent and that of male candidates was 89.28 per cent, the statement said.
During the examination, an impersonator appearing in place of a candidate was caught at Bappa Shri Narain Vocational Inter College in Lucknow. He was handed over to police for legal action, it said.
The commission monitored all examination centres live through an AI-integrated control command room established at its headquarters.
AI-enabled cameras and specialised software were used to continuously monitor candidates' activities in the presence of commission members, the secretary, the examination controller and the deputy secretary.
UPESSC Chairman Kumar said the examination was conducted peacefully, transparently and in an orderly manner across all designated centres.
The Special TET is a teacher eligibility examination for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 8 in schools.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.