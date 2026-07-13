UP plants 43 lakh saplings in schools and colleges

Lucknow: The Education Department in the Uttar Pradesh government made a significant contribution to the 35 Crore Plantation Mega Campaign-2026 organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under the campaign, a total of 43 lakh saplings were planted across institutions of the Basic Education, Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments.



Students, teachers, non-teaching staff, public representatives and local citizens enthusiastically participated in the simultaneous plantation drive conducted across schools, colleges and universities throughout the state.

According to a press release, the government's objective is not limited to plantation alone, but also to inculcate the values of environmental conservation, sensitivity towards nature and sustainable development among the younger generation.



The active participation of the education departments in the 35 Crore Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2026 infused new energy into the resolve for a Green Uttar Pradesh. The simultaneous plantation drive from schools to universities carried the message of environmental conservation to a wider section of society. The participation of lakhs of students transformed the campaign into a mass movement.