Grafting for better yields: 30 young agri entrepreneurs train in Varanasi

Varanasi: A five-day hands-on training program on nursery management and grafting techniques in vegetable crops began at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for 30 farmers from 10 states.



The training was aimed at providing farmers with theoretical and practical knowledge of modern and scientific nursery management and grafting techniques, and to enable them to increase the productivity, quality, and profitability of vegetable production.



Program coordinator Dr. Anant Bahadur, in his welcome address on Monday, welcomed all the trainees who had come to participate in the training from various states across the country. He elaborated on the importance of grafting techniques, their benefits, and their utility in vegetable production.