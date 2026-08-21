UP reopens Post-Matric Scholarship opportunity for 3.16 lakh students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government will compensate students who were unable to receive Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement during the financial year 2025-26 due to technical reasons, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.
The Social Welfare Department has decided to reopen the scholarship portal from September 1 to ensure that such students receive the benefit, it said.
The scholarship money will be transferred to students' bank accounts between September 29 and October 2, it said.
Social Welfare Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said that the government endeavours to ensure that every eligible student receives a scholarship.
Its director, Sanjeev Singh, said 3,16,057 students missed out on the scholarship and reimbursement in the previous fiscal.
Of the total, 31,836 students were from government institutions, 37,795 from government-aided institutions, and 2,46,426 from private institutions.
Students enrolled in private institutions make up the largest share of those deprived of the scholarship.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.