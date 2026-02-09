UoM nanotech research opens new path for regenerative medicine to heal bone damage

CHENNAI: Researchers from the National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNSNT), University of Madras (UoM), have demonstrated how advanced, bio-friendly materials can be engineered to help the body repair severe bone, skin and dental tissue damage. The findings emerge from a study carried out by researchers from the department.

Explaining the research, Elakkiya Krishnamoorthy, one of the researchers, said they focused on developing nanostructured calcium phosphate-based bioactive scaffolds and hydrogels capable of supporting damaged tissues, accelerating healing and safely degrading once regeneration is complete.