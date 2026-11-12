UoH offers free online training in higher education leadership

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), through its Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), will organise a six-day international online training programme on leadership, governance and transformation in higher education from December 7 to 12, 2026.

Titled ‘Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education’, the free programme aims to strengthen the administrative and management capabilities of university officials. Applications can be submitted until November 30.

The sessions will be conducted live online from 10 am to 5.15 pm. The programme has 150 seats, including 25 reserved for international participants.