UoH offers free online training in higher education leadership

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), through its Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), will organise a six-day international online training programme on leadership, governance and transformation in higher education from December 7 to 12, 2026.
Titled ‘Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education’, the free programme aims to strengthen the administrative and management capabilities of university officials. Applications can be submitted until November 30.
The sessions will be conducted live online from 10 am to 5.15 pm. The programme has 150 seats, including 25 reserved for international participants.
What will the programme cover?
The curriculum will focus on six areas: understanding modern universities, leadership and professional excellence, strategic university management and organisational change, governance and accountability, internationalisation and global engagement, and the role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in higher education.
The training is intended to help participants strengthen institutional decision-making, manage organisational changes and improve accountability.
Who can apply?
In India, the programme is open to Group A or Class I administrative officers serving in universities. Eligible applicants include Assistant Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Joint Registrars, Registrars and officials holding equivalent positions. Indian applicants must submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their institution.
International applicants holding middle- or senior-level administrative positions at universities can also apply.
Indian candidates can register through the UGC Malaviya Mission portal at mmc.ugc.ac.in under the NEP Theme Training section by selecting the University of Hyderabad. International candidates can apply through the registration form on the university's website.
Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive certificates of participation.