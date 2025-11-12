UoH launches ‘Mission Green’ with drone-based seed dispersal drive

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has taken a step towards ecological restoration and sustainability through its initiative, Mission Green – Seed for Future. Organised by the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS) in collaboration with Rotary International District 3150, the project marks the first-ever use of drone technology for large-scale seed dispersal within the university campus.

Drones flew across select green zones, scattering native fruit and flowering seeds encased in nutrient-rich organic compost.

Prof Chakravarthi, Head of the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, who conceptualised and led the initiative, told the TNIE: “The idea was born from a desire to strengthen the campus’s rich biodiversity. The university is home to hundreds of bird species and diverse flora and fauna. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the floral component of this ecosystem, especially to provide native fruit-bearing plants that support bird and insect populations.”

He said that only native horticultural fruit seeds — such as berries, cherries and flowering plants — were used to maintain ecological balance. “We consciously avoided foreign or invasive species. Grasslands were left untouched as they already play a vital role in maintaining the carbon balance,” he added.

Around 15,000 seed balls were dispersed across 150 acres of the campus. Each seed ball, coated with compost and nutrients, was prepared a week in advance to ensure better germination. Some seeds had already started sprouting, aided by favourable weather conditions, Prof Chakravarthi said.

The drones, developed and operated by a Chennai-based company, helped reach areas inaccessible by foot. “Each drone can carry around 3.5 kg of seeds and cover terrain that is otherwise difficult to reach manually. This is the first time such technology has been used for a green initiative at the university,” he noted.

Prof Chakravarthi said the team plans to extend Mission Green beyond the UoH campus in the coming months, collaborating with the state government and other institutions.

(By Khyati Shah of The New Indian Express)