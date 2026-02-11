‘Unwritten Futures’ theme takes centre stage at TEDxMahindraUniversity 2026

TEDxMahindraUniversity concluded its latest edition, bringing together students for a day of ideas, reflection and collective imagination. Designed as a platform to share and engage with original thinking emerging from their own community, the event reinforced the role of young voices in shaping the future.

This edition unveiled the theme for 2026, ‘Unwritten Futures: Imagining tomorrow, together’, positioning the future not as a predetermined outcome, but as a blank page open to authorship. Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, emphasised, “The theme of this year reflects our belief that education is not just about understanding the world as it is, but about equipping our students to define what comes next. At Mahindra University, we strive to inspire young thinkers to imagine boldly, act with purpose and build futures that are inclusive, compassionate and impactful.”

The ideas presented encouraged a fundamental rethinking of how success is defined, shifting the lens from competition and output towards contribution, compassion and long-term impact. Central to this dialogue was the dismantling of outdated paradigms and the emergence of new frameworks for living, learning and leading in a rapidly evolving world.

The event featured a lineup of inspiring speakers, including Mr Aaboo Varghese, Founder and Executive Director, Purnata, Dr Bhulakshmi V, Founder, GapSkills Learning Solutions, Dr G Madhavi Latha, Professor, IISc and Chair of Centre for Sustainable Technologies, Dr Sarita Subramaniam, Director and Co-found Earth Brigade Foundation (NGO), Sqn Ldr Neeraj Sharma (retd), Cybersecurity Leader, Mr Shrinivas, C S Educator, EduVision TLS, Ms Sharanbir Kaur, Client Partner - Financial Services, Real Estate and Travel, Meta and Mr Vivek Sundaram, Technologist Exploring Purpose Presence and Human Potential.

Speakers underscored the importance of personal rewriting, recognising that shaping an unwritten future requires internal transformation as much as external action. Discussions highlighted the need for holistic growth that integrates emotional resilience, intellectual courage and purposeful intent.

Speakers challenged inherited norms around interaction and resource-sharing, offering perspectives on how shared authorship of the future can lead to models of progress that unite rather than divide.